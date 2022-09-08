Gunman in 2019 New Westminster murder to spend at least 12 years behind bars

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole in the 2019 shooting death of Robert Abera in New Westminster, B.C.

“A significant amount of effort went into this investigation by our partners at IHIT as well as the members of our department,” New Westminster police Sgt. Justine Thom said in a media release.

“We hope this guilty verdict and sentence helps the friends and family of Mr. Abera find some degree of closure.”

Abera, 20, was gunned down at Hume Park just after 7:30 p.m. on April 27, 2019.

Sam Jafroudi, who was 19 at the time, was arrested at a nearby home and charged with second-degree murder two days later.

At the time, police said the two men knew each other, and that the killing was not believed to be connected to the ongoing regional gang conflict.

Jafroudi was convicted in December 2021.