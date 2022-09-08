Hamilton police investigating after pedestrian hit by vehicle near King and Dundurn streets

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police say a woman in her 30s was sent to hospital after she was hit by a vehicle near King Street West and Dundurn Street Thursday morning.

Police spokesperson, Const. Kirsta-Lee Ernst, told Global News the incident actually began as a collision between two motor vehicles with one leaving the roadway and hitting the pedestrian.

“A female was transported to hospital after she was struck by the vehicle that had been forced off the road,” Ernst said in an afternoon call.

“The female is in stable condition.”

The incident closed every lane at King and Dundurn just after 10 a.m. with all being reopened before 1 p.m.

The roadway is one of two areas of concern for the city and the target of a recent safety review approved by city councillors in April.

Engineering studies are examining Main and Dundurn streets near the 403 in the city’s west end as well as the Delta, where Main and King streets intersect near Gage Park.

The probe came after a 14-year-old girl was taken to hospital in critical but stable condition on the afternoon of March 30. She was struck by a vehicle while walking home from school at Main and Dundurn.

The city’s 2020 annual collision report revealed the intersection of Dundurn Street South and King Street West has had the highest number of fatal and injury pedestrian collisions (11) between 2016 and 2020.