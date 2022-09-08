Police seek dashcam footage of vehicle believed involved with forcible confinement, assault in Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Calgary are looking for dashcam footage as part of an investigation of a violent assault within a vehicle.

Investigators believe on a man was “forcibly confined” to a vehicle by several men on Aug. 29. While travelling from Calgary to Airdrie and back, the victim was physically assaulted before being released.

After their release from the vehicle, the assault was reported to police and the victim was treated in hospital.

Police are asking for the public’s help to locate the vehicle they believe was involved in the assault. The vehicle is described as a 2010 silver SUV with tinted windows. Investigators said the vehicle pulled over on the northbound lanes of Highway 2 just south of Yankee Valley Blvd., between 9:10 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. on Aug. 29.

Police believe this was a targeted incident, but investigators are still trying to determine the motive.

Anyone with dashcam footage from travelling in either direction that evening is asked to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can also be given to Crime Stoppers.