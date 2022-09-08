Man, 59, killed after helping young female involved in violent altercation in Bradford: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man who police allege was killed in Bradford after he tried to help a young female involved in a violent altercation has been identified.

South Simcoe Police identified the man on Thursday as 59-year-old Cameron David Goddard of Bradford.

Police said his identity has been released after his family was notified of his death.

Police said that on Sunday at around 4:30 a.m., an officer on patrol located Goddard in distress on Holland Street West in the area of Deer Run Crescent.

He was suffering from an injury and died at the scene.

“The investigation has determined that the victim suffered a fatal injury after coming to the aid of a young female involved in an violent altercation with the accused on Holland Street West,” police said.

The female was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and released.

Police said 20-year-old Bradford resident Brandon Aaron turned himself in and was charged with multiple offences including second-degree murder, assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, uttering threats, and failing to comply with a judicial release order.

He’s being held in custody following a bail hearing, police added.

Police are continuing to investigate and asked anyone with information to contact Det. Cont. Shawn Strilec at 905-775-3311 ext. 1059 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.