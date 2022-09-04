South Simcoe police investigate death of man who ‘came to aid’ of young woman

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating after a man was killed in the Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The South Simcoe Police Service said officers found a man at around 4:30 a.m. on Holland Street West near its intersection with Deer Run Crescent. He was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering a fatal injury, police said.

Officers are still investigating the events leading up to the man’s death but said he likely died after coming to help a young woman who was involved in a violent altercation.

The woman was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at hospital, police said.

The identity of the man who was killed has not yet been confirmed and police are appealing to the public for help.

Story continues below advertisement

He is described as between 50 and 60 years old, heavy set and around six-feet tall. Police said he has a receding brown hairline and facial stubble.

He was wearing red shorts, a white t-shirt and black and white running shoes.

Police said a man surrendered himself to police and was charged with second-degree murder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Constable Shawn Strilec at 905-775-3311, extension 1059 or Crime Stoppers.