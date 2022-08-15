Off-duty York police officer charged with impaired driving offences

Send this page to someone via email

An off-duty officer with the York Regional Police was charged with impaired-related driving offences over the weekend.

York police said in a news release that on Saturday just after 9 p.m., South Simcoe Police were called about an impaired driver heading north on Yonge Street from the Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury.

Amanda Knegje, 43, was charged with dangerous operation, operation while impaired, and operation while impaired — excess blood alcohol.

Police said Knegje is a constable with York Regional Police and has been a part of the force since 2020.

The release said she is assigned to uniform patrol and has been suspended with pay.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is very troubling considering the work that York Regional Police is doing to combat impaired driving. We continue to remind our members of their responsibility to live the values of our organization, both on and off duty,” York police Chief Jim MacSween said.

MacSween said the service is “committed to transparency and is accountable to our community” and as part of that commitment, when an officer is criminally charged, that information in released to the public.