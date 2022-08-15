Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Off-duty York police officer charged with impaired driving offences

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted August 15, 2022 4:49 pm
File photo of a South Simcoe Police vehicle. View image in full screen
File photo of a South Simcoe Police vehicle. Twitter / South Simcoe Police

An off-duty officer with the York Regional Police was charged with impaired-related driving offences over the weekend.

York police said in a news release that on Saturday just after 9 p.m., South Simcoe Police were called about an impaired driver heading north on Yonge Street from the Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury.

Amanda Knegje, 43, was charged with dangerous operation, operation while impaired, and operation while impaired — excess blood alcohol.

Read more: 5 suspects charged after gunpoint robbery at Aurora, Ont. cellphone store: police

Police said Knegje is a constable with York Regional Police and has been a part of the force since 2020.

The release said she is assigned to uniform patrol and has been suspended with pay.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is very troubling considering the work that York Regional Police is doing to combat impaired driving. We continue to remind our members of their responsibility to live the values of our organization, both on and off duty,” York police Chief Jim MacSween said.

MacSween said the service is “committed to transparency and is accountable to our community” and as part of that commitment, when an officer is criminally charged, that information in released to the public.

Click to play video: 'A 22-year-old international student was killed by a suspected impaired driver crossing Toronto’s Wilson Avenue' A 22-year-old international student was killed by a suspected impaired driver crossing Toronto’s Wilson Avenue
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagImpaired Driving tagYork Regional Police tagGTA tagSouth Simcoe Police tagpolice officer charged tagTown of Bradford West Gwillimbury tagYork police officer charged tagOfficer charged impaired driving tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers