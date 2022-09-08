Menu

Canada

6 killed in Barrie, Ont., crash believed to be heading to casino: Police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 8, 2022 12:57 pm
Click to play video: 'Barrie mourns the death of 6 young adults in weekend crash' Barrie mourns the death of 6 young adults in weekend crash
WATCH ABOVE: (Aug. 30) Friends, family and community members in Barrie, Ont., are mourning the death of six young people in a single vehicle collision. Questions swirl in the community around how the tragedy could have taken place. Sean O'Shea has more – Aug 30, 2022

Police in Barrie, Ont., say six young adults were heading to a casino around 6 a.m. on a Saturday last month when their car crashed in a construction site, killing everyone in the vehicle.

The new details from the Barrie Police Service are shedding more light on the fatal crash that devastated the city north of Toronto.

Police say investigators have determined that the crash at a municipal construction site on a rural road, where the vehicle plunged into a deep pit, happened shortly after 6 a.m. on Aug. 27.

Read more: Hundreds attend candlelight vigil for 6 young people killed in Barrie, Ont., crash

That conclusion puts the time of the deadly crash nearly 24 hours before police officers came across the scene at 2 a.m. on Aug. 28.

The group of four men and two women, all between the ages of 20 and 23, had been reported missing on Saturday.

Police are asking anyone who travelled along McKay Road near the construction site between the afternoon of Aug. 26 and early morning Aug. 28 to contact them.

Family and friends have identified those killed in the crash as Curtis King, 22; River Wells, 23; Jason Ono-O’Connor, 22; Luke West, 22; Jersey Mitchell; and Haley Marin.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
