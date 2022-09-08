Power restored to 2/3 of Jasper townsite as Chetamon wildfire remains active

Send this page to someone via email

Officials with ATCO Electricity said Thursday morning that power has been restored to about two-thirds of the Jasper townsite.

Power in the townsite has been on and off throughout the week, due to issues that arose from the nearby Chetamon wildfire.

ATCO has been working to restore generator power ever since, but the process hasn’t been without challenges. On Wednesday evening, the entire townsite was without power again.

“Our crews continue to work as quickly and safely as possible to reenergize the remaining sites today,” ATCO said in an update shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday.

ATCO officials have said that once the power is restored, people need to continue to conserve energy. Generator power does not have the same reliability when powering from the Alberta grid.

Story continues below advertisement

In an update at 11:35 p.m. Wednesday, officials with Jasper National Park said the Chetamon wildfire remained dry. Wildfire activity picked up in the heat of the afternoon Wednesday on the north, south and middle portions of the fire.

Firefighters on the south side of the fire made progress laying hose and sprinklers, and removing brush and trees with hand ignition to tie together already existing fire breaks like the Celestine road and CN access road, according to park officials.

1:32 Extra measures being taken near Jasper as Chetamon wildfire rages nearby Extra measures being taken near Jasper as Chetamon wildfire rages nearby

Officials stressed there is still no risk to any communities at this time.

Significant winds on Wednesday also hampered efforts. They made direct fire suppression at the head of the active fire areas too dangerous for both firefighters and helicopters. However, officials said firefighters made a significant impact with indirect attack methods east of the wildfire. This, combined with water bucketing, slowed the growth of the wildfire south and eastward.

Story continues below advertisement

Airtankers were requested from Alberta Wildfire on Wednesday afternoon, which allowed retardant to be dropped on the fire. Officials said this will allow firefighters to work safely on the ground on Thursday.

View image in full screen An air tanker drops fire retardant on the Chetamon wildfire in Jasper National Park Sept. 7, 2022. Courtesy, Parks Canada

Cooler temperatures are in the forecast Thursday, but officials warn they’re forecast to go up on the weekend and dry air will return.

Visitors are being told that now is not the time to come to Jasper National Park.

Officials are expected to provide an update on the wildfire and power situations at 11 a.m. Thursday.