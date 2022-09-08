Oktober Fall Fest comes to 100 Kellogg Lane in London, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

For the first time ever, 100 Kellogg Lane is giving London, Ont., the chance to celebrate the brisk autumn season with Oktober Fall Fest.

Complete with live entertainment, artistic performances, local vendors, and beer tents accompanied by an official beer keg tapping on opening night, the festival will run over two weeks from Sept. 22 to Sept. 25 and Sept. 28 to Oct. 2.

100 Kellogg Lane is working in partnership with the Children’s Health Foundation.

“The team’s been working really hard to try and constantly bring new and creative culture and event programming to 100 Kellogg Lane,” said Geoff Hare, director of marketing at 100 Kellogg Lane.

“The Oktoberfest style vibe kind of alignments to our courtyard is one that we felt would be fun, energetic, and a great way to engage people when they’re kind of just saying goodbye to summer and really kind of launch into the fall.”

On the last day of Oktober Fall Fest, the festival will celebrate Canadian county music as attendees kick up their boots and listen to special guests featuring David James, Tyler Joe Miller, Eric Ethridge, and multiple CCMA Award nominee JoJo Mason.

“We’re really excited about being able to grow the experiential level that occurs at our site and have everyone embracing the local environment,” Hare said.

He added that the festival has been in the works for quite some time.

“As we’ve been developing the site, we’ve been working and growing some great opportunities,” Hare said. “Like the Mary Market, and the spring market, and our drag queen brunch.

“We’ve done a little bit of an Octoberfest last year, and had a great response,” he added. “Now we’re, growing it, amplifying it, adding experiential programming, local vendors, a charitable organization like the Children’s Health Foundation into the mix and just bringing in great live entertainment and culture to the experience.”

Hare said that festival is “really starting to come together and you can really start seeing the grand vision really starting to unfold before your eyes.”

VIP and table bookings can be reserved in advance. More information about Oktober Fall Fest can be found at 100KellongLane.com.