Police seek man facing charges in Niagara Falls assault investigation

Niagara Police are seeking a Toronto man tied to an assault reported in late August in Niagara Falls.
Investigators say a woman in her 20s suffered serious injuries in an altercation on Aug. 29.
The accused, whom the victim knew, faces 11 charges in a warrant for his arrest including assault with a weapon and human trafficking.
It’s believed the 25-year-old suspect is driving a stolen black four-door Acura TL with an Ontario licence plate.
Police say the car likely has a burned-out taillight and damage to its front end.
Detectives say the accused, described as a slender man around five feet eight inches tall and with black hair often in a ponytail, has “significant ties” to the Greater Toronto Area.
Anyone with information can reach out to Niagara Police or Crime Stoppers.
