Crime

Police seek man facing charges in Niagara Falls assault investigation

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted September 8, 2022 9:18 am
Niagara Regional Police say they are seeking a Toronto man in connection with a late August assault in Niagara Falls. View image in full screen
Niagara Regional Police say they are seeking a Toronto man in connection with a late August assault in Niagara Falls. Don Mitchell / Global News

Niagara Police are seeking a Toronto man tied to an assault reported in late August in Niagara Falls.

Investigators say a woman in her 20s suffered serious injuries in an altercation on Aug. 29.

The accused, whom the victim knew, faces 11 charges in a warrant for his arrest including assault with a weapon and human trafficking.

It’s believed the 25-year-old suspect is driving a stolen black four-door Acura TL with an Ontario licence plate.

Read more: Police seek pickup truck connected with Niagara Falls stabbing

Police say the car likely has a burned-out taillight and damage to its front end.

Detectives say the accused, described as a slender man around five feet eight inches tall and with black hair often in a ponytail, has “significant ties” to the Greater Toronto Area.

Anyone with information can reach out to Niagara Police or Crime Stoppers.

