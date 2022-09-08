Police seek man facing charges in Niagara Falls assault investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Niagara Police are seeking a Toronto man tied to an assault reported in late August in Niagara Falls.

Investigators say a woman in her 20s suffered serious injuries in an altercation on Aug. 29.

Media Release – NRPS Searching For Wanted Man Nashon Paterson-Matthewshttps://t.co/RZy0bOfp9a pic.twitter.com/v6Hiap0EjD — NRPS (@NiagRegPolice) September 7, 2022

The accused, whom the victim knew, faces 11 charges in a warrant for his arrest including assault with a weapon and human trafficking.

It’s believed the 25-year-old suspect is driving a stolen black four-door Acura TL with an Ontario licence plate.

Police say the car likely has a burned-out taillight and damage to its front end.

Detectives say the accused, described as a slender man around five feet eight inches tall and with black hair often in a ponytail, has “significant ties” to the Greater Toronto Area.

Anyone with information can reach out to Niagara Police or Crime Stoppers.

