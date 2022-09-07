Menu

Crime

Police seek pickup truck connected with Niagara Falls stabbing

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted September 7, 2022 9:02 am
Police have identified a suspect vehicle they say is connected with an early Sept. 3 stabbing in Niagara Falls. View image in full screen
Police have identified a suspect vehicle they say is connected with an early Sept. 3 stabbing in Niagara Falls. Don Mitchell / Global News

Niagara Police say they’ve identified a suspect vehicle involved in a Labour Day weekend stabbing in Niagara Falls that sent a woman to hospital.

Investigators are seeking a velvet red 2017 or 2018 Dodge Ram Sport four-door truck that picked up the victim in the area of Falls Avenue and Clifton Hill around 4 a.m. on Saturday.

Man sent to hospital following overnight shooting in Niagara Falls

The woman would be stabbed multiple times near Eastwood Crescent and Ontario Avenue about 20 minutes later and ultimately sent to an out-of-town trauma centre with serious injuries.

Trending Stories

Investigators say the suspect, who was not known to the woman, is believed to be a man in his 40s with a medium build and brown hair.

Anyone with information can reach out to Niagara Police or Crime Stoppers.

