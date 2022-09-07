Police seek pickup truck connected with Niagara Falls stabbing

Niagara Police say they’ve identified a suspect vehicle involved in a Labour Day weekend stabbing in Niagara Falls that sent a woman to hospital.
Investigators are seeking a velvet red 2017 or 2018 Dodge Ram Sport four-door truck that picked up the victim in the area of Falls Avenue and Clifton Hill around 4 a.m. on Saturday.
The woman would be stabbed multiple times near Eastwood Crescent and Ontario Avenue about 20 minutes later and ultimately sent to an out-of-town trauma centre with serious injuries.
Investigators say the suspect, who was not known to the woman, is believed to be a man in his 40s with a medium build and brown hair.
Anyone with information can reach out to Niagara Police or Crime Stoppers.
