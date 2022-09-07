Toronto Public Health to offer COVID-19 vaccines at TIFF beginning Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Public Health (TPH) says COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be held at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) beginning on Thursday.

The health unit said it will bring COVID-19 vaccination clinics to TIFF, the Cabbagetown Arts and Crafts Show and other locations across the city this weekend.

According to TPH, COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be held at the following events:

TIFF at the TIFF Bell Lightbox Theatre at 350 King Street West on Sept. 8 to Sept. 13 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and on Sept. 14 to Sept. 18, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cabbagetown Arts and Crafts Show at Riverdale Park West on Sept. 9 to Sept. 11, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., and on Sept. 10 and Sept 11, from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Constantine Yorkville Run at 61 Davenport Road on Sept.11, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

TPH said its mobile clinics provide “first, second, third, fourth and pediatric COVID-19 doses to eligible residents aged five and older on a walk-in basis, with no appointment or health card required.”

“Pfizer and Moderna will be offered by TPH nurses who will also answer COVID-19 vaccine-related questions,” a news release read.

The health unit said all eligible residents are “encouraged to get their third and fourth doses as soon as possible.”

“As with vaccinations for other diseases, people are protected best when their COVID-19 vaccinations are up to date,” the release said. “COVID-19 vaccinations have been scientifically proven to lower the risk of illness, hospitalization and death while protecting people, their loved ones and the community.”