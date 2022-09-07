Menu

Canada

FNUniv holding vigils for James Smith Cree Nation

By Montana Getty Global News
Posted September 7, 2022 8:18 pm
Annie Sanderson comforts her granddaughter, who was close with Gloria Lydia Burns, 62, who was killed on James Smith Cree Nation after a stabbing spree killed 10 people on the reserve and nearby town of Weldon, Saskatchewan, Canada. September 5, 2022. View image in full screen
Annie Sanderson comforts her granddaughter, who was close with Gloria Lydia Burns, 62, who was killed on James Smith Cree Nation after a stabbing spree killed 10 people on the reserve and nearby town of Weldon, Saskatchewan, Canada. September 5, 2022. David Stobbe, Reuters

The First Nations University of Canada (FNUniv) is hosting three candlelight vigils in Saskatchewan for James Smith Cree Nation (JSCN).

Between JSCN and Weldon, Sask., 10 people were killed and 18 were injured by two suspects on a stabbing spree.

Damien Sanderson was located deceased in JSCN. Myles Sanderson was captured by the RCMP on Wednesday afternoon.

Read more: Saskatchewan stabbing suspect Myles Sanderson dead after 4-day manhunt: sources

“This is the first step to healing. We combat violence and evil with compassion and kindness and we combat fear by coming together,” said the president of FNUniv, Jackie Ottmann.

Vigils will be held in Saskatoon, Regina and Prince Albert — all set to start at 7 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Locations:

Saskatoon: City Hall 222 3rd Ave N

Prince Albert: City Hall 1084 Central Avenue

Regina: FNUniv Regina Campus, Front Lawn 1 First Nations Way

Read more: Emergency alert goes out warning of person with knife possibly connected to Sunday stabbings

According to a press release, there will be many people giving greetings at the multiple locations, including JSCN Chief Wally Burns in Prince Albert, and Chief Aly Bear with the FSIN in Regina.

The events are expected to run until approximately 9 p.m.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

