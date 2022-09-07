FNUniv holding vigils for James Smith Cree Nation

Send this page to someone via email

The First Nations University of Canada (FNUniv) is hosting three candlelight vigils in Saskatchewan for James Smith Cree Nation (JSCN).

Between JSCN and Weldon, Sask., 10 people were killed and 18 were injured by two suspects on a stabbing spree.

Damien Sanderson was located deceased in JSCN. Myles Sanderson was captured by the RCMP on Wednesday afternoon.

“This is the first step to healing. We combat violence and evil with compassion and kindness and we combat fear by coming together,” said the president of FNUniv, Jackie Ottmann.

Vigils will be held in Saskatoon, Regina and Prince Albert — all set to start at 7 p.m.

Locations:

Saskatoon: City Hall 222 3rd Ave N

Prince Albert: City Hall 1084 Central Avenue

Regina: FNUniv Regina Campus, Front Lawn 1 First Nations Way

According to a press release, there will be many people giving greetings at the multiple locations, including JSCN Chief Wally Burns in Prince Albert, and Chief Aly Bear with the FSIN in Regina.

The events are expected to run until approximately 9 p.m.