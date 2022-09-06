Emergency alert goes out warning of possible stabbing spree suspect sighting

Melfort RCMP said there are reports of possible sightings of Myles Sanderson in James Smith Cree Nation.
An emergency alert went out telling people in the area to seek shelter and to use caution allowing anyone into your home.
Brothers mourn slain sister, an addictions counsellor 'trying to make a difference' in James Smith Cree Nation
“Use caution allowing others into your residence. Do not leave a secure location. DO NOT APPROACH suspicious persons. Do not pick up hitch hikers,” read the alert.
If you have any information about Myles Sanderson, you’re asked to call 9-1-1.
