Emergency alert goes out warning of possible stabbing spree suspect sighting

Melfort RCMP said there are reports of possible sightings of Myles Sanderson in James Smith Cree Nation.

An emergency alert went out telling people in the area to seek shelter and to use caution allowing anyone into your home.

“Use caution allowing others into your residence. Do not leave a secure location. DO NOT APPROACH suspicious persons. Do not pick up hitch hikers,” read the alert.

If you have any information about Myles Sanderson, you’re asked to call 9-1-1.

1:21 Saskatchewan RCMP say 10 dead, 15 injured in stabbing spree, suspects at large Saskatchewan RCMP say 10 dead, 15 injured in stabbing spree, suspects at large