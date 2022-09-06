Menu

Crime

Emergency alert goes out warning of possible stabbing spree suspect sighting

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted September 6, 2022 1:53 pm
RCMP are on the hunt for Myles Sanderson. View image in full screen
RCMP are on the hunt for Myles Sanderson. Saskatchewan RCMP

Melfort RCMP said there are reports of possible sightings of Myles Sanderson in James Smith Cree Nation.

An emergency alert went out telling people in the area to seek shelter and to use caution allowing anyone into your home.

Read more: Brothers mourn slain sister, an addictions counsellor ‘trying to make a difference’ in James Smith Cree Nation

“Use caution allowing others into your residence. Do not leave a secure location. DO NOT APPROACH suspicious persons. Do not pick up hitch hikers,” read the alert.

Trending Stories

If you have any information about Myles Sanderson, you’re asked to call 9-1-1.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan RCMP say 10 dead, 15 injured in stabbing spree, suspects at large' Saskatchewan RCMP say 10 dead, 15 injured in stabbing spree, suspects at large
Saskatchewan RCMP say 10 dead, 15 injured in stabbing spree, suspects at large
