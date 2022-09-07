Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

James Smith Cree Nation victims’ families share memories of their loved ones

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted September 7, 2022 12:04 pm
Social Services Minister Donna Harpauer says the Saskatoon Tribal Council has repeatedly refused the ministry access to files for children it serves on reserve. View image in full screen
The Saskatoon Tribal Council is holding a conference allowing families of Sunday's stabbing victims to share memories of their loved ones. File / Global News

The Saskatoon Tribal Council is holding a conference Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. to allow families of the victims of Sunday’s stabbings to share stories about the family they lost.

Saskatoon Tribal Chief Mark Arcand said they were there to support these families.

“This weekend was one of the darkest in the history of our province and people. We are here to do whatever we can for the families that have been affected by these tragedies,” said Arcand.

Read more: Saskatchewan stabbings: Here are the names of all the victims of the tragedy

The council said a number of families were being housed in Saskatoon, noting that many of them escaped with nothing but the clothes on their back.

Story continues below advertisement

Item donations like clothing, toys, and hygiene products are being accepted at the White Buffalo Youth Lodge at 602 20th Street West.

Click to play video: '‘There’s a lot of hurt and pain’: Violence is symptom of intergenerational trauma' ‘There’s a lot of hurt and pain’: Violence is symptom of intergenerational trauma
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagSaskatoon News tagRegina News tagSaskatoon Tribal Council tagStabbings tagMark Arcand tagSaskatchewan stabbings tagmass stabbings tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers