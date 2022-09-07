James Smith Cree Nation victims’ families share memories of their loved ones

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatoon Tribal Council is holding a conference Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. to allow families of the victims of Sunday’s stabbings to share stories about the family they lost.

Saskatoon Tribal Chief Mark Arcand said they were there to support these families.

“This weekend was one of the darkest in the history of our province and people. We are here to do whatever we can for the families that have been affected by these tragedies,” said Arcand.

The council said a number of families were being housed in Saskatoon, noting that many of them escaped with nothing but the clothes on their back.

Item donations like clothing, toys, and hygiene products are being accepted at the White Buffalo Youth Lodge at 602 20th Street West.