Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Emergency alert goes out warning of person with knife possibly connected to Sunday stabbings

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted September 7, 2022 5:00 pm
An emergency alert went out Wednesday with a possible connection to Sunday's stabbings.
An emergency alert went out Wednesday with a possible connection to Sunday's stabbings. File / Global News

A Saskatchewan emergency alert went out Wednesday warning of a person armed with a knife and travelling in a 2008 white Chevy Avalanche.

The vehicle has the Saskatchewan license plate 953 LPL and was reported stolen around 2:10 p.m. out of Wakaw, Sask.

The warning said it was last traveling in Wakaw along Cemetery Road.

Read more: Saskatchewan mass killing suspect committed similar attack in 2015, court file shows

The alert said this could be related to the fatal stabbings on Sundays.

Trending Stories

People in the Wakaw and Prince Albert areas are asked to seek shelter, use caution letting people in, and call 911 in an emergency.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan stabbings: Myles Sanderson not believed to be in Regina, police chief says' Saskatchewan stabbings: Myles Sanderson not believed to be in Regina, police chief says
Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagSaskatoon News tagRegina News tagMelfort tagEmergency alert tagStabbings tagfatal stabbings tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers