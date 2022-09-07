Emergency alert goes out warning of person with knife possibly connected to Sunday stabbings

A Saskatchewan emergency alert went out Wednesday warning of a person armed with a knife and travelling in a 2008 white Chevy Avalanche.
The vehicle has the Saskatchewan license plate 953 LPL and was reported stolen around 2:10 p.m. out of Wakaw, Sask.
The warning said it was last traveling in Wakaw along Cemetery Road.
Read more: Saskatchewan mass killing suspect committed similar attack in 2015, court file shows
Read More
The alert said this could be related to the fatal stabbings on Sundays.
Trending Stories
People in the Wakaw and Prince Albert areas are asked to seek shelter, use caution letting people in, and call 911 in an emergency.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments