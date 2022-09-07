Emergency alert goes out warning of person with knife possibly connected to Sunday stabbings

Send this page to someone via email

A Saskatchewan emergency alert went out Wednesday warning of a person armed with a knife and travelling in a 2008 white Chevy Avalanche.

The vehicle has the Saskatchewan license plate 953 LPL and was reported stolen around 2:10 p.m. out of Wakaw, Sask.

The warning said it was last traveling in Wakaw along Cemetery Road.

The alert said this could be related to the fatal stabbings on Sundays.

People in the Wakaw and Prince Albert areas are asked to seek shelter, use caution letting people in, and call 911 in an emergency.

