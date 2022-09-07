Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

British man pleads guilty to murdering Vernon, B.C. woman

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted September 7, 2022 11:35 am
Vernon teen Ashley Wadsworth View image in full screen
Ashley Wadsworth of Vernon, B.C., was killed in England earlier this year. Facebook

The English man accused in the death of Vernon teen Ashley Wadsworth pleaded guilty to her murder, Essex Police say.

Jack Sepple, 23,  was arrested for the Feb. 1 stabbing death of Wadsworth, 19, in the home they were sharing in Chelmsford, England.

Sepple appeared in Chelmsford Crown Court, in Essex,  Wednesday and entered a guilty plea to the charge of murder. Sentencing will be on Oct. 10.

Read more: Vernon, B.C. woman killed in U.K. to be brought home with WestJet’s help

“The evidence against Sepple is so overwhelming that he was left with very few options other than to admit his guilt,” Det. Supt. Scott Egerton, from the Essex Police said in a press release.  

“At the very least, today’s plea means Ashley’s family will be spared the heartache of having to sit through a trial. I hope today that they can feel some form of comfort knowing that Sepple is facing a substantial amount of time behind bars for his actions.”

Story continues below advertisement

Wadsworth moved to England last November on a six-month tourist visa to be with Sepple, who she’d been in correspondence with for years.

“Ashley was adventurous, she was loving and she was kind. She always wanted to travel and she did travel,” Melissa Locke, the teen’s cousin said in the aftermath of her death.

Locke and her family were confident the teen who had gone to the UK on a six month tourist visa in November was having the time of her life.

Read more: Friend of B.C. woman killed in U.K. says she sent a text for help hours before she was killed

Today, online, they expressed relief that there was a conclusion to the legal process, and that Sepple would not be free to hurt anyone else today.

Read more: Trial date set for British man charged with Vernon, B.C. woman’s murder

A motive for the murder was not provided.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
United Kingdom tagEngland tagEssex tagAshley Wadsworth tagJack Sepple tagAshley Wadsworth Murder tagChelmsford Crown Court tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers