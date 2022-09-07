Alternating lane closures on Burlington Canal Lift Bridge due to repair work

The federal government is alerting drivers about alternating lane closures of the Burlington Canal Lift Bridge Wednesday due to maintenance work.
Between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Sept. 7, one or two lanes will be closed alternately.
Trending Stories
One lane will remain open in each direction. Motorists should expect short delays.
Read more: Defeated at the Supreme Court, Ontario will dramatically raise the industrial carbon price
Read More
Pedestrian and marine traffic will not be affected but Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) urge caution for those who expect to use the thoroughfare.
The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments