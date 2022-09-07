Alternating lane closures on Burlington Canal Lift Bridge due to repair work

Send this page to someone via email

The federal government is alerting drivers about alternating lane closures of the Burlington Canal Lift Bridge Wednesday due to maintenance work.

Hamilton, Ontario: Alternating lane closure on #Burlington Canal Lift Bridge on Wednesday, September 7, from 9 am to 4 pm. https://t.co/zlWiHuRzgR — Public Services and Procurement Canada (@PSPC_SPAC) September 6, 2022

Between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Sept. 7, one or two lanes will be closed alternately.

One lane will remain open in each direction. Motorists should expect short delays.

Pedestrian and marine traffic will not be affected but Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) urge caution for those who expect to use the thoroughfare.

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.