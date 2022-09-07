Menu

Traffic

Alternating lane closures on Burlington Canal Lift Bridge due to repair work

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted September 7, 2022 9:09 am
Public Services and Procurement Canada says maintenance work will slow traffic on portions of the Burlington Canal Lift Bridge on Sept. 7, 2022. View image in full screen
Public Services and Procurement Canada says maintenance work will slow traffic on portions of the Burlington Canal Lift Bridge on Sept. 7, 2022. Global News

The federal government is alerting drivers about alternating lane closures of the Burlington Canal Lift Bridge Wednesday due to maintenance work.

Between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Sept. 7, one or two lanes will be closed alternately.

One lane will remain open in each direction. Motorists should expect short delays.

Read more: Defeated at the Supreme Court, Ontario will dramatically raise the industrial carbon price

Pedestrian and marine traffic will not be affected but Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) urge caution for those who expect to use the thoroughfare.

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.

