Canada

Liberal cabinet retreat in Vancouver to focus on economy, says LeBlanc

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 7, 2022 6:56 am
Click to play video: 'Feds provide $1.4 billion loan for Squamish Nation’s Sen̓áḵw Development' Feds provide $1.4 billion loan for Squamish Nation’s Sen̓áḵw Development
WATCH: Feds provide $1.4 billion loan for Squamish Nation's Sen̓áḵw Development

Federal cabinet ministers are in Vancouver for a three-day retreat where the Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs says their discussions will focus on the economy, including housing affordability and inflation.

Dominic LeBlanc says the Liberal Party is not currently focused or “concerned” with who will be chosen as the next Conservative leader.

Read more: Trudeau cabinet ministers expected to focus on cost of living at retreat

Voting to choose the new federal Conservative leader closed Tuesday, with the announcement expected Saturday.

Inflation has been a key talking point for Pierre Poilievre, the Ottawa-area MP who’s been a front runner in the Conservative leadership contest.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes housing announcement in B.C.' Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes housing announcement in B.C.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes housing announcement in B.C.

He has consistently blamed Trudeau’s government for the rising cost of basic needs, from housing and home heating bills to groceries and back-to-school supplies.

LeBlanc’s remarks came during a media availability Tuesday, where Federal Tourism Minister Randy Boissonnault said the government has proven it has the “backs of Canadians” during a time of high inflation.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Liberal Party taginflation taghousing affordability tagDominic LeBlanc tagCanada inflation tagLiberal Cabinet retreat tagCabinet retreat tagInflation in Canada tagTrudeau cabinet retreat tagcabinet retreat 2022 tag

