Man sought in assault, attempted truck theft at Central Elgin home: OPP

Elgin County say they’re on the lookout for a male suspect wanted in connection with an assault and attempted vehicle theft at a home in Central Elgin.
Officers responded to the scene at an unspecified address on Sunset Road around 6:40 p.m. Monday for a report of a robbery in progress.
In a statement on Tuesday, police said investigators allege an unknown man entered a truck on the property, damaging the ignition and catching the attention of the homeowner.
Read more: London, Ont. police continue search for 3rd accused in human trafficking investigation
“The owner came outside and confronted a male when both became involved in a verbal confrontation. The suspect involved then assaulted the owner with a weapon causing minor injuries,” police said.
Police did not say what the victim was allegedly assaulted with.
The suspect, described by police as a male between the age of 25 and 30 standing approximately six-foot-two with dark coloured hair, fled to an awaiting white GMC pickup truck which fled at a high rate of speed north on Sunset Road, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.
Comments