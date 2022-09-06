Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man sought in assault, attempted truck theft at Central Elgin home: OPP

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted September 6, 2022 11:06 pm
Peterborough County OPP say a crash in Douro-Dummer Township claimed the life of the driver on Aug. 20, 2022. View image in full screen
Peterborough County OPP say a crash in Douro-Dummer Township claimed the life of the driver on Aug. 20, 2022. The Canadian Press file

Elgin County say they’re on the lookout for a male suspect wanted in connection with an assault and attempted vehicle theft at a home in Central Elgin.

Officers responded to the scene at an unspecified address on Sunset Road around 6:40 p.m. Monday for a report of a robbery in progress.

In a statement on Tuesday, police said investigators allege an unknown man entered a truck on the property, damaging the ignition and catching the attention of the homeowner.

Read more: London, Ont. police continue search for 3rd accused in human trafficking investigation

“The owner came outside and confronted a male when both became involved in a verbal confrontation. The suspect involved then assaulted the owner with a weapon causing minor injuries,” police said.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Police did not say what the victim was allegedly assaulted with.

The suspect, described by police as a male between the age of 25 and 30 standing approximately six-foot-two with dark coloured hair, fled to an awaiting white GMC pickup truck which fled at a high rate of speed north on Sunset Road, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagAssault tagOntario Provincial Police tagElgin County tagVehicle Theft tagelgin opp tagElgin tagSuspect Wanted tagCentral Elgin tagSuspect Sought tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers