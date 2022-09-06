Man sought in assault, attempted truck theft at Central Elgin home: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Elgin County say they’re on the lookout for a male suspect wanted in connection with an assault and attempted vehicle theft at a home in Central Elgin.

Officers responded to the scene at an unspecified address on Sunset Road around 6:40 p.m. Monday for a report of a robbery in progress.

In a statement on Tuesday, police said investigators allege an unknown man entered a truck on the property, damaging the ignition and catching the attention of the homeowner.

“The owner came outside and confronted a male when both became involved in a verbal confrontation. The suspect involved then assaulted the owner with a weapon causing minor injuries,” police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Police did not say what the victim was allegedly assaulted with.

The suspect, described by police as a male between the age of 25 and 30 standing approximately six-foot-two with dark coloured hair, fled to an awaiting white GMC pickup truck which fled at a high rate of speed north on Sunset Road, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.