Crime

2 15-year-olds arrested, 2 people injured after stabbing in downtown Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 6, 2022 12:16 pm
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say two teens were arrested in connection with a stabbing in downtown Kitchener on Friday night.

Police say officers were dispatched to the intersection of Eby and King streets at around 7:20 p.m. after a stabbing was reported.

Police say officers found two people suffering from stab wounds

The victims were taken to hospitals, one local and one out of region, to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

They say the officers then tracked down the teens nearby and arrested them without incident.

Police say the two 15-year-olds, one from Kitchener and one from Waterloo, were jointly charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

