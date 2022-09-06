Gun pointed from one car at another in Waterloo: police

Waterloo Regional Police say a gun was pointed from one car at another in the Laurenwood area of Waterloo over the weekend.
Police say the cars were southbound on Westmount Road North near Laurelwood Drive at around 8:15 p.m. on Saturday when the incident occurred.
They described the suspect vehicle as being dark in colour and said the suspect was a stranger but provided few other details.
There were no injuries reported to police as a result of the incident.
Police say they are continuing to investigate the incident and are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
