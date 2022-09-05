Elks turn to some fresh faces as they play the Stampeders on Labour Day

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Elks have been searching for consistency all season. The only real piece of consistency the Elks have found in a 3-8 season has been injuries. The Elks will bring some new faces to Calgary on Monday when they face the Stampeders in Labour Day Classic.

The Elks on Sunday placed their best player, Kenny Lawler on the six-game injured list after suffering an ankle injury in last week’s 25-18 loss to the Ottawa Redblacks. Lawler leads the Elks in receiving yards with 849 yards, which is good for fourth in the CFL and has scored five touchdows.

Defensive tackle Mak Henry also finds himself on the six-game injured list with calf ailment. Henry leads the Elks in tackles for a loss with four and has one quarterback sack.

Linebacker Nyles Morgan was a late addition to the Elks injury report during their practice week — he’s on the one-game injured list with a groin issue. Morgan, in his last five games since returning from an ailment in training camp, has 34 defensive tackles, which is good for second on the Elks. His 37 defensive plays are third on the team. Receiver Chris Osei-Kusi is on the one-game injured with a bad back.

Also, three Elks veterans were traded this week: offensive lineman David Beard, defensive lineman Thomas Costigan, and defensive back Nafees Lyon.

Opportunity will knock for several players today. Dillon Mitchell will look to keep his strong start with the Elks alive — the receiver last week recorded a 45 yard catch and a 33 yard punt return.

Receiver Jalin Marshall returns to the starting lineup for the first time since Week 1 against the B.C Lions.

Canadian receiver Vincent Forbes-Mombleu will see his first CFL start after a solid USports career at Laval.

Running back Kevin Brown will make his CFL debut after a good career at Incarnate Word in the FCS. Brown, in 2020, led the nation in average yards per carry with a 10.5 rushing average.

On defence, five-year CFL veteran Avery Ellis will make his Elks debut after coming over from the Montreal Alouettes in the trade of Costigan and Lyon.

Nate Evans will start his first CFL game as middle linebacker while Canadian defensive back Jamie Harry will take Lyon’s old spot at wide-side corner.

Edmonton Elks quarterback Taylor Cornelius on the loss of David Beard and Mark Korte stepping in as the starting centre

The Elks come into the 2022 Labour Day Classic having won last year’s game 32-20 and will look for their first set of back-to-back wins on Labour Day for the first time since 2005.

The Elks have been a much better road team this season than at home (0-5), holding a 3-3 record. Last week, the Elks missed the chance to break their franchise record 13-game home losing streak but failed to do so. Head coach Chris Jones feels his team is playing with some jitters lately.

“We need to have fun playing the game,” Jones said. “It seems like there’s a lot of pressure the last two or three weeks and the team has played tight and tense. I told them to just go out to do what you’ve been doing for your entire life playing the game.”

Edmonton Elks head coach Chris Jones on turning to younger players because of injury

The following are the projected offensive and defensive starters for the Elks:

Offence

Quarterback: Taylor Cornelius

Running back: Ante Milanovich-Litre (Fullback: Tanner Green)

Offensive line: Martez Ivey, David Foucault, Mark Korte, Tomas Jack-Kurdyla, Andrew Garnett

Receivers: Dillon Mitchell, Derel Walker, Jalin Marshall, Kai Locksley, Vincent Forbes-Mombleau

Defence

Defensive line: Avery Ellis, J-Min Pelley, Jake Ceresna, Matt Thomas

Linebackers: Adam Konar, Nate Evans, Enock Makanzo

Defensive backs: Duron Carter, Ed Gainey, Scott Hutter, Treston Decoud, Jamie Harry

You can hear live coverage of the 2022 Labour Day Classic between the Elks and Stampeders on 630 CHED starting with Countdown to Kickoff with Brenden Escott at 1 p.m.

The opening kickoff from McMahon Stadium in Calgary will be at 2:30 p.m. with Morley Scott and Dave Campbell with analysis by former Edmonton Football Team offensive lineman and two-time Grey Cup champion Blake Dermott.

