Elks ship 2 players to the Alouettes for DL Ellis and a draft pick

The Edmonton Elks made a significant move, making a trade with the Montreal Alouettes on Wednesday.

The Elks acquired American defensive end Avery Ellis and a third round pick in the 2023 CFL draft in exchange for American defensive lineman Thomas Costigan and American defensive back Nafees Lyon.

The 27-year-old Ellis is currently in his fifth CFL season, playing his first four seasons with the Ottawa Redlbacks and spending the first half of the 2022 season with the Alouettes.

Ellis made 52 starts in 57 career games, recording 147 defensive tackles and 22 quarterback sacks. The 6-foot-2, 250 pounder enjoyed his best season in 2019, recording 54 defensive tackles and seven quarterback sacks. With the Alouettes this season, Ellis has registered 17 defensive tackles and three QB sacks.

The Elks sit with a 3-8 record on the season, six points back of the Saskatchewan Roughriders for fourth in the West — the crossover spot in the Eastern Division.

Costigan recorded 14 defensive tackles and was second on the Elks in sacks with three.

View image in full screen Former Edmonton Elks defensive end Thomas Costigan rushes the passer against the Ottawa Redblacks on Friday, August 19, 2022. Brent Stephen/Edmonton Elks

Lyon led the Elks in pass knockdowns with four, recorded 25 defensive tackles, one interception, and one sack.

View image in full screen Former Edmonton Elks defensive backl Nafees Lyon celebrates a defensive play against the Ottawa Redblacks on Saturday, August 27. 2022. Brent Stephen/Edmonton Elks

The Elks will return to the practice field on Thursday to prepare to face the Calgary Stampeders in the Labour Day Classic on Monday from McMahon Stadium in Calgary. 630 CHED will have live coverage starting with Countdown to Kick-off at 1 p.m. with the kick-off at 2:30 p.m.

