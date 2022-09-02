Elks trade OL Beard to Hamilton for OL Gibbon

For the second time in three days, Edmonton Elks head coach and General Manager Chris Jones executed a major trade.

On Friday morning, the Elks traded national offensive lineman David Beard along with a fourth round pick in the 2023 CFL Draft to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in exchange for national offensive lineman Jesse Gibbon and a second round pick in 2023.

Beard was drafted in the 2nd round of the 2015 CFL Draft from the University of Alberta Golden Bears and won a Grey Cup with Edmonton in his rookie season. Beard played 94 career games in green and gold, starting in 67 games and becoming a full-time starter in 2018. Beard was named Edmonton’s nominee for Most Outstanding Lineman in 2019.

Head coach Chris Jones said the chance to secure a prospect and a second round pick is something he couldn’t pass up.

“(Beard) is an excellent guy and very well thought of in the locker room, so it was a very tough decision and one that wasn’t made hastily,” Jones said. “(Hamilton) came with a second round pick for a guy like David Beard, so that tells you exactly what they thought of him and what we thought of him. It allows us to get a pick that will help us for years to come.”

View image in full screen Former Edmonton Elks offensive lineman David Beard goes through his warm-up before facing the Ottawa Redblacks on Saturday, August 27, 2022. Brent Stephen/Edmonton Elks

Gibbon was the second overall selection of the Tiger-Cats in the 2019 CFL Draft. Gibbon has played 42 career CFL games, making seven starts in three seasons with Hamilton.

The job of centre for the Edmonton Elks will be held now by Mark Korte who started at centre in the 2021 season with the Ottawa Redblacks. Edmonton’s 2020 first round pick Tomas Jack-Kurdyla will start at right guard for the time being. Gibbon’s role will be determined over time as Jones sees him as a future guard or centre.

Edmonton Elks head coach Chris Jones on the trade of veteran OL David Beard

Korte is another U of A alum on the Elks and said playing in the middle of the offensive line is a spot he’s very comfortable with. But losing the calibre of a player and person in David Beard is difficult.

“Ultimately, we’re not robots and we can’t totally shut that emotional side off,” Korte said. “At a certain point, you have to compartmentalize and realize we have a big game coming up on the road in Calgary, and we have to focus on that where we can.”

Edmonton Elks offensive lineman Mark Korte reacts to the trade of David Beard on Friday

The Elks visit the Calgary Stampeders on Monday afternoon in the Labour Day Classic from McMahon Stadium.

630 CHED will have live coverage starting with Countdown to Kick-off at 1 p.m., the opening kick-off will be at 2:30 p.m.