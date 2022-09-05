Man dies in hospital after downtown Toronto hit-and-run

A man believed to be in his 40s has died after being struck with a vehicle in downtown Toronto early Monday morning.
Toronto police say the man was laying on the road at the intersection of Yonge and College streets shortly before 4:30 a.m.
Police say the vehicle took off after hitting the man.
The victim was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, but was pronounced dead.
An investigation is underway, and officers have yet to release any description of the vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
