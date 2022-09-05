Menu

Crime

Man dies in hospital after downtown Toronto hit-and-run

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 5, 2022 7:44 am
Police at Yonge and College streets Monday morning. View image in full screen
Police at Yonge and College streets Monday morning. Global News

A man believed to be in his 40s has died after being struck with a vehicle in downtown Toronto early Monday morning.

Toronto police say the man was laying on the road at the intersection of Yonge and College streets shortly before 4:30 a.m.

Police say the vehicle took off after hitting the man.

Trending Stories

Read more: Police arrest man after 2 separate Toronto hit-and-run incidents on Saturday

The victim was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, but was pronounced dead.

An investigation is underway, and officers have yet to release any description of the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
