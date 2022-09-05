Man dies in hospital after downtown Toronto hit-and-run

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A man believed to be in his 40s has died after being struck with a vehicle in downtown Toronto early Monday morning.

Toronto police say the man was laying on the road at the intersection of Yonge and College streets shortly before 4:30 a.m.

Police say the vehicle took off after hitting the man.

The victim was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, but was pronounced dead.

An investigation is underway, and officers have yet to release any description of the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Advertisement