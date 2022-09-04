Menu

Comments

Crime

Police arrest man after 2 separate Toronto hit-and-run incidents on Saturday

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted September 4, 2022 12:50 pm
The scene of the first incident police were called to at St. Clair Avenue West. View image in full screen
The scene of the first incident police were called to at St. Clair Avenue West. Global News

A man has been arrested in Toronto after he allegedly struck a cyclist and pedestrians in two separate hit-and-run incidents on Saturday, police say.

Toronto police said they received a call for a collision in the Yonge Street and St. Clair Avenue West area at around 11:57 a.m.

A Jeep Patriot, driving eastbound along St. Clair West, hit a pedestrian at the west side of the intersection, before striking a second pedestrian on the east side, according to police.

Read more: Man in critical condition after struck by vehicle on Toronto’s St. Clair Avenue

The first pedestrian, a 26-year-old man, was uninjured. However, police said the second, a 65-year-old man, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers said the driver fled the scene.

Shortly after, the same vehicle struck a cyclist at the Jarvis Street and Maitland Place intersection, police said. The cyclist, 25, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Toronto police located the driver and the Jeep at Lower Jarvis and Queens Quay East where officers made an arrest.

Read more: Cyclist struck by vehicle in Toronto: police

Thirty-one-year-old Bachu Matthew from Kitchener faces several charges.

They include failure to stop at the scene of an accident causing bodily harm, failure to stop at the scene of an accident and flight while pursued by a peace officer.

He was also charged with failing or refusing to comply with a breath demand and disarming a peace officer, police said.

He was scheduled to attend court at 9 a.m. on Sunday.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagHit and Run tagTPS tagYonge Street tagJarvis Street tagSt. Clair avenue West tagMaitland Place tagst clair yonge hit and run tagtoronto hit an run tag

