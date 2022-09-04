Police arrest man after 2 separate Toronto hit-and-run incidents on Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been arrested in Toronto after he allegedly struck a cyclist and pedestrians in two separate hit-and-run incidents on Saturday, police say.

Toronto police said they received a call for a collision in the Yonge Street and St. Clair Avenue West area at around 11:57 a.m.

A Jeep Patriot, driving eastbound along St. Clair West, hit a pedestrian at the west side of the intersection, before striking a second pedestrian on the east side, according to police.

The first pedestrian, a 26-year-old man, was uninjured. However, police said the second, a 65-year-old man, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers said the driver fled the scene.

Shortly after, the same vehicle struck a cyclist at the Jarvis Street and Maitland Place intersection, police said. The cyclist, 25, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Toronto police located the driver and the Jeep at Lower Jarvis and Queens Quay East where officers made an arrest.

Thirty-one-year-old Bachu Matthew from Kitchener faces several charges.

They include failure to stop at the scene of an accident causing bodily harm, failure to stop at the scene of an accident and flight while pursued by a peace officer.

He was also charged with failing or refusing to comply with a breath demand and disarming a peace officer, police said.

He was scheduled to attend court at 9 a.m. on Sunday.