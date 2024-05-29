Menu

Canada

Quebec father charged with abduction of two toddlers after Amber Alert

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 29, 2024 4:09 pm
Quebec provincial police headquarters in Quebec City is shown on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. Quebec provincial police are investigating the discovery of two bodies in the Laurentians region, north of Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot. View image in full screen
Quebec provincial police headquarters in Quebec City is shown on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. Quebec provincial police are investigating the discovery of two bodies in the Laurentians region, north of Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot. jqb
A Quebec man whose alleged actions triggered an Amber Alert this week has been charged with abduction and failing to provide the necessaries of life to his two young children.

The Crown prosecutor’s office says the man appeared in court on Tuesday to face the charges and is being kept in detention.

Police issued an Amber Alert Monday morning after a two-year-old boy and three-year-old girl went missing from St-Vallier, Que., about 30 kilometres east of Quebec City.

The alert was cancelled about six hours later when the children were found safe.

The case returns to court on June 6.

A publication ban is in place to protect the identity of victims or witnesses in the case.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

