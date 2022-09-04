N.S.-P.E.I. ferry anchored after steering issue, passengers stuck off-shore

Send this page to someone via email

A ferry between Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island is anchored between the two berths after a steering issue on Sunday morning.

Crew and passengers are onboard the anchored vessel and waiting for tidal conditions to improve, said Northumberland Ferries Ltd.

MV Confederation departed from Caribou, N.S., at 8:30 a.m., en route to Wood Islands, P.E.I., when the issue occurred.

“The Captain took the necessary precautionary measures to stop the ship and dropped both anchors. The steering is fully functional again, but due to tidal conditions, where the ship is resting, and anchor recovery challenges, the ship is currently unable to sail back to the berth,” said Northumberland Ferries in a news release.

Story continues below advertisement

Conditions are expected to improve late Sunday afternoon or early evening.

The company noted there were no injuries reported among the 217 passengers and 26 crew members, no damage to the vessel and no risk of pollution.

“We recognize the inconvenience this is causing and are doing everything we can to get Confederation and all passengers safely back to shore,” the release read.

Remaining departures for MV Confederation have been cancelled for Sunday, as well as a 7 a.m. Monday trip.

1:47 Fire extinguished on ferry between Nova Scotia and P.E.I. Fire extinguished on ferry between Nova Scotia and P.E.I – Jul 24, 2022

MV Confederation is one of two ferries running the Caribou and Wood Islands routes.

On July 22, a fire on MV Holiday Island took that vessel out of commission. The fire in its engine room forced an emergency evacuation involving about 230 passengers.

Story continues below advertisement

The following week, Northumberland Ferries announced that trips would resume between Nova Scotia and P.E.I. using MV Confederation.

Holiday Island’s replacement, MV Saaremaa 1, began service two weeks ago.