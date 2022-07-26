Ferry service resuming Wednesday between P.E.I. and N.S. after fire on vessel

Send this page to someone via email

Northumberland Ferries Limited says it will resume service along its route between Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia after a fire broke out last week aboard one of its vessels.

The company said in a release today it will begin an interim schedule Wednesday consisting of four round trips between Caribou, N.S., and Wood Islands, P.E.I.

The MV Confederation vessel will make the trips while the Transport Safety Board of Canada investigates the fire on the MV Holiday Island.

The Holiday Island was nearing the Prince Edward Island harbour on Friday morning when a fire broke out in its engine room, forcing an emergency evacuation involving approximately 230 passengers.

Northumberland Ferries says the vessel was towed to shore on Sunday and passenger vehicles were removed.

Service has been cancelled since Friday morning, and Northumberland says it will work with customers to rebook trips.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2022.