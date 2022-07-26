Menu

Canada

Ferry service resuming Wednesday between P.E.I. and N.S. after fire on vessel

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 26, 2022 2:46 pm
Click to play video: 'Fire extinguished on ferry between Nova Scotia and P.E.I.' Fire extinguished on ferry between Nova Scotia and P.E.I.
The fire on board a ferry between Nova Scotia and PEI is now extinguished, and work is underway to reunite passenger with their cars and belongings. As for what sparked the blaze aboard MV Holiday Island, officials say time will tell. Travis Fortnum reports.

Northumberland Ferries Limited says it will resume service along its route between Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia after a fire broke out last week aboard one of its vessels.

The company said in a release today it will begin an interim schedule Wednesday consisting of four round trips between Caribou, N.S., and Wood Islands, P.E.I.

Read more: Passengers evacuated from N.S.-P.E.I. ferry waiting to get vehicles back

The MV Confederation vessel will make the trips while the Transport Safety Board of Canada investigates the fire on the MV Holiday Island.

The Holiday Island was nearing the Prince Edward Island harbour on Friday morning when a fire broke out in its engine room, forcing an emergency evacuation involving approximately 230 passengers.

Northumberland Ferries says the vessel was towed to shore on Sunday and passenger vehicles were removed.

Read more: Islanders pitch in after P.E.I. ferry fire, offer up homes to stranded passengers

Service has been cancelled since Friday morning, and Northumberland says it will work with customers to rebook trips.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
