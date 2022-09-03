Menu

Canada

Two airlifted to hospital after helicopter incident near Galiano Island

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted September 3, 2022 6:00 pm
The helicopter incident reportedly took place on Parker Island, B.C. View image in full screen
The helicopter incident reportedly took place on Parker Island, B.C. Google Maps

Two people have been airlifted to Victoria General Hospital after a helicopter incident near Galiano Island.

An official with the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre said the incident happened around 12:15 Saturday afternoon, on Parker Island.

Read more: Search suspended for Surrey man missing after renting boat from Granville Island

Authorities got a call that a helicopter on a cliff rolled into the water, the official said.

There were four people on board the helicopter at the time of the incident and the other two passengers were uninjured.

A coast guard hovercraft and lifeboat were dispatched to rescue the other two people.

