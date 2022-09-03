Two airlifted to hospital after helicopter incident near Galiano Island

Send this page to someone via email

Two people have been airlifted to Victoria General Hospital after a helicopter incident near Galiano Island.

An official with the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre said the incident happened around 12:15 Saturday afternoon, on Parker Island.

Authorities got a call that a helicopter on a cliff rolled into the water, the official said.

There were four people on board the helicopter at the time of the incident and the other two passengers were uninjured.

A coast guard hovercraft and lifeboat were dispatched to rescue the other two people.

