Canada

Search underway in English Bay after unmanned boat found drifting

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 9, 2022 12:28 pm
Boat search View image in full screen
A search underway in English Bay after a boat was found adrift. with no one on board. Global News

The search for a person who went missing from a rental boat in Burrard Inlet continues Thursday morning.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre says it was alerted to an unmanned 17-foot rental boat drifting through English Bay Wednesday afternoon.

The boat was found with its keys inserted and its throttle all the way forward.

Click to play video: 'Freighter runs into trouble near Vancouver’s Lions Gate Bridge' Freighter runs into trouble near Vancouver’s Lions Gate Bridge
Freighter runs into trouble near Vancouver’s Lions Gate Bridge – Mar 3, 2022

A mayday relay was broadcast and multiple coast guard and search and rescue vessels were sent out on the search.

So far, no one has been found.

More to come.

