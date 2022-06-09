Search underway in English Bay after unmanned boat found drifting

Send this page to someone via email

The search for a person who went missing from a rental boat in Burrard Inlet continues Thursday morning.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre says it was alerted to an unmanned 17-foot rental boat drifting through English Bay Wednesday afternoon.

The boat was found with its keys inserted and its throttle all the way forward.

A mayday relay was broadcast and multiple coast guard and search and rescue vessels were sent out on the search.

So far, no one has been found.

More to come.