2 women rescued from Scarborough Bluffs by Toronto firefighters

Two women have been rescued after getting stranded on the Scarborough Bluffs, Toronto Fire Services says.

Officials from Toronto Fire Services told Global News they pulled two women up over the edge of the Bluffs following a rope rescue on Tuesday evening.

The two women became stranded after severe conditions caused by rain left them worried about their footing and the potential for an accident, officials said.

Firefighters attended the scene and were able to rescue both women using specialized crew and tools.

Toronto Fire Services said there were no injuries as a result of the situation.

