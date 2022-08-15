Large fire breaks out at empty home under construction in Toronto’s north end

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a fire has erupted at a home under construction in the city’s north end.

Firefighters were called to Patricia Avenue, near Steeles Avenue and Bathurst Street, at around 6:10 a.m. on Monday for reports of a fire.

A fire had broken out at a large home that was empty and flames and smoke could be seen coming from the roof area.

Toronto Fire said one firefighter was taken to a local hospital. The condition of the firefighter was not released.

Crews are still putting water on the fire although the main part of the fire has been put out, officials said.

There is no word on the cause of the fire.