Fire

Man dies after Saturday morning house fire in North York

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted August 6, 2022 9:36 am
Toronto Fire Services responded to a three-alarm fire on Calais Avenue in the area of Wilson and Lexfield avenues at around 7:25 a.m. View image in full screen
A man has died following a house in Toronto’s North York on Saturday morning.

Toronto Fire Services responded to a three-alarm fire on Calais Avenue in the area of Wilson and Lexfield avenues at around 7:25 a.m.

Capt. Stephen Powell of Toronto Fire told Global News that firefighters battled to bring the blaze under control, removing one person from the home during their operation.

Read more: Man dies after fire breaks out at east-end Toronto home

That person — a man around 60 years old — was taken to hospital by paramedics in life-threatening condition, officials said.

Trending Stories

In a tweet just after 9 a.m., Toronto police said the man was pronounced deceased at hospital.

