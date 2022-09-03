Fire extinguished after car ‘engulfed in flames’ in Halifax area: police

Halifax Regional Police say a vehicle was “engulfed in flames” on a busy road in Bedford.
In a 12:25 p.m. release, police said a three-vehicle collision occurred on Dartmouth Road shortly before noon. One of the vehicles caught on fire.
In a 1:10 p.m. update, police said the fire was extinguished.
Occupants of the three vehicles sustained “non-life-threatening injuries.”
The road was blocked off in both directions as investigators attended the scene, but has since reopened.
Police said the investigation is still in its early stages.
“It is unknown if charges will be pending at this time,” read the release.
