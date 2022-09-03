Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Fire extinguished after car ‘engulfed in flames’ in Halifax area: police

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted September 3, 2022 12:03 pm
Nova Scotia’s Justice Department is committing to the collection of race-based data by police in the province. A Halifax Regional Police car is shown, Thursday, July 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan. View image in full screen
Nova Scotia’s Justice Department is committing to the collection of race-based data by police in the province. A Halifax Regional Police car is shown, Thursday, July 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan. AV

Halifax Regional Police say a vehicle was “engulfed in flames” on a busy road in Bedford.

In a 12:25 p.m. release, police said a three-vehicle collision occurred on Dartmouth Road shortly before noon. One of the vehicles caught on fire.

In a 1:10 p.m. update, police said the fire was extinguished.

Trending Stories

Occupants of the three vehicles sustained “non-life-threatening injuries.”

The road was blocked off in both directions as investigators attended the scene, but has since reopened.

Police said the investigation is still in its early stages.

“It is unknown if charges will be pending at this time,” read the release.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Bedford tagHalifax Traffic tagcar on fire tagHalifax car crash tagDartmouth Road tagdartmouth road closed tagdartmouth road crash tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers