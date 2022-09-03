Menu

Canada

Vigil to be held for 6 victims of fatal Barrie, Ont., crash

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 3, 2022 9:29 am
Click to play video: 'Barrie mourns the death of 6 young adults in weekend crash' Barrie mourns the death of 6 young adults in weekend crash
WATCH ABOVE: Friends, family and community members in Barrie, Ont., are mourning the death of six young people in a single vehicle collision. Questions swirl in the community around how the tragedy could have taken place. Sean O'Shea has more.

BARRIE, Ont. — A candlelight vigil is set to take place today to honour the six young people killed in last weekend’s Barrie, Ont., car crash.

The six victims, all in their early 20s, were found dead at the site of a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning, hours after police reported them missing.

The crash had not been reported to police when officers came across the scene at a large concrete pit in a rural construction site on the southwest edge of the city.

Trending Stories

Read more: ‘Had so much life ahead of them’: Barrie mourns 6 young adults killed in crash

Police had identified the six missing people as Curtis King, 22; River Wells, 23; Jason Ono-O’Connor, 22; Luke West, 22; Jersey Mitchell; and Haley Marin.

Story continues below advertisement

Tributes have poured in over recent days, eulogizing the victims as future social workers, talented athletes, gifted students and loved sons and daughters.

The vigil is set to gather around 8 p.m. near the Spirit Catcher sculpture along the downtown Barrie waterfront.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
