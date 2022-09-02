Quebec to teach new drivers techniques to prevent potentially deadly ‘dooring’ incidents

Send this page to someone via email

New drivers in Quebec trying to get their permit will have to learn how to use the Dutch Reach.

It’s a practice that ensures you open your door safely when leaving your car, so you don’t hit any cyclists.

The province’s automobile insurance (SAAQ) says they are incorporating training into their practical exam.

“It’s simple and we hope that this action becomes automatic and natural as fastening a seatbelt,” said Mario Vaillancourt, a spokesperson for the SAAQ.

The Dutch Reach involves checking your rear view mirror, then using the hand farthest from the door to open it.

That way, you will have to rotate your body, making it easier to check your blind spot.

In addition, Vélo Quebec and SAAQ have paired up to raise awareness about dooring.

Dooring is when you open your car door without looking and end up hitting a cyclist.

Dooring collisions are quite common in Montreal.

According to Montreal police, an average of 125 such accidents are reported every year.

But cycling advocates, such as Vélo Québec, argue there are more because they tend to be underreported.

In 2013, three cyclists died in the span of four months after being doored, sparking a coroner’s inquest into the matter.

One of the coroner’s recommendations was to launch an awareness campaign about best practices.

In June, Coroner Geneviève Thériault also recommended the Dutch Reach be taught in her report looking into the death of Jean-Pierre Lefebvre, a 63-year-old cyclist killed in Lasalle after being doored in 2020.

“This is a new way to try to make it automatic because that little thing that you’ve forgotten may actually cost someone their life,” said Magali Bebronne, program director at Vélo Québec.

Harold Bonneville, a cyclist, says he is always aware of cars’ doors when biking.

He likes the idea of the Dutch Reach being part of the SAAQ exam.

“I think it’s the minimum to do for car drivers,” Bonneville said.

Under the Highway Safety Code (HSC), checking that opening the car door can be done safely is mandatory and if you don’t comply, you are liable to a fine of $200 plus applicable fees.

For more information on dooring and to check out the awareness campaign, visit Velo.qc.ca