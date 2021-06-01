Cyclist in hospital after dooring incident in Montreal’s Plateau-Mont-Royal

Send this page to someone via email

A 41-year-old cyclist is recovering in hospital after a collision involving a parked vehicle on Mont- Royal Avenue near the intersection of De Lorimier Avenue in Montreal’s Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.

Montreal police spokesperson Raphael Bergeron said it happened at around 3:20 p.m. on Tuesday when the cyclist collided with the vehicle’s door.

“She was projected to the ground,” Bergeron said, adding the cyclist suffered serious injuries.

She was conscious and breathing during her transport to hospital, Bergeron said, and her condition was upgraded to stable Tuesday evening.

The driver of the vehicle was treated for shock.

Collision experts were at the scene to determine the circumstances leading to the collision and whether any infractions were committed.

