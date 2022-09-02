Wildfire burning on mountain near Jasper, no risk to townsite: Parks Canada

Send this page to someone via email

An out-of-control wildfire is burning near the townsite in Jasper National Park, but officials on Friday said so far, the Alberta mountain town is not at risk.

The Chetamon fire was sparked by lightning, according to Parks Canada. It was two hectares on Thursday before growing tenfold overnight.

Parks Canada said the wildfire that’s about 16 kilometres north of the Jasper townsite grew Friday from 20 to 300 hectares.

As a result, the Jasper Airstrip was closed to private aircraft access late in the afternoon because fire crews may be staging helicopters and other aircraft in the area.

Public ground access to to the small airport was not closed, however, Parks Canada said private planes can’t land or take off there.

This wildfire is highly visible to travellers on Highway 16, Parks Canada said. Drivers were advised they may come across smoky conditions and reduced visibility.

View image in full screen The Chetamon wildfire near the townsite in Jasper National Park on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. Global News

The fire is at a higher elevation on a mountain and the overnight growth was upslope and into a confined subalpine basin where there is currently no additional threat to public safety or infrastructure.

The Snaring campground and overflow area were being used as a staging area, so they were temporarily closed around noon Friday.

Three helicopters and 28 people were fighting the flames and Parks Canada said it has a plan for if the fire moves into the valley bottom where it would be a greater concern to people and property.

An additional helicopter and three initial attack firefighters are dedicated to respond to any other new wildfires in the park.

Like much of Alberta, Jasper is forecast to have sunshine and temperatures of more than 30 C headed into the long weekend. That’s expected to keep the fire danger rating at very high.