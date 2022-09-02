Menu

Canada

Cyclist in critical condition after Brampton crash: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted September 2, 2022 7:26 pm
Peel Paramedics View image in full screen
File photo of a Peel Regional Paramedic Services ambulance. File / Global News

A cyclist is in critical condition after a crash in Brampton Friday afternoon.

Peel Regional Police said emergency crews responded to the area of Sunny Meadow and Peter Robertson boulevards at 2:21 p.m.

Police said there was a collision involving a car and a cyclist. The cyclist — a man — was taken to a trauma centre.

Read more: 31-year-old motorcycle rider dead after crash with van in Markham

Peel paramedics told Global News they transported an elderly man to a trauma centre in serious but stable condition.

In an update posted to Twitter just after 7 p.m., police said the man is now in critical condition.

Police said the driver of the car remained at the scene.

Roads were closed in the area following the collision.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
