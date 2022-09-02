Cyclist in critical condition after Brampton crash: police

A cyclist is in critical condition after a crash in Brampton Friday afternoon.
Peel Regional Police said emergency crews responded to the area of Sunny Meadow and Peter Robertson boulevards at 2:21 p.m.
Police said there was a collision involving a car and a cyclist. The cyclist — a man — was taken to a trauma centre.
Peel paramedics told Global News they transported an elderly man to a trauma centre in serious but stable condition.
In an update posted to Twitter just after 7 p.m., police said the man is now in critical condition.
Police said the driver of the car remained at the scene.
Roads were closed in the area following the collision.
