Cyclist in critical condition after Brampton crash: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A cyclist is in critical condition after a crash in Brampton Friday afternoon.

Peel Regional Police said emergency crews responded to the area of Sunny Meadow and Peter Robertson boulevards at 2:21 p.m.

Police said there was a collision involving a car and a cyclist. The cyclist — a man — was taken to a trauma centre.

Peel paramedics told Global News they transported an elderly man to a trauma centre in serious but stable condition.

In an update posted to Twitter just after 7 p.m., police said the man is now in critical condition.

Police said the driver of the car remained at the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

Roads were closed in the area following the collision.

UPDATE:

-cyclist is listed in critical condition

-the Major Collision Bureau will be attending

-Peter Robertson Boulevard both east and west bound remain closed between Dandelion Road and Dusty Star Road — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) September 2, 2022