31-year-old motorcycle rider dead after crash with van in Markham

York Regional Police say a 31-year-old man who was riding his motorcycle on Thursday night has died following a crash with a van.
Police said it was around 7 p.m. when a call came in about a serious collision near 14th Avenue and Reesor Road in Markham.
When officers arrived, police said a white van had crashed with a black 2009 Yamaha Sports motorcycle.
The rider was transported to hospital where he later died, police said.
A 37-year-old driver in the van suffered minor injuries.
Police said the investigation is ongoing and are asking any witnesses to come forward.
