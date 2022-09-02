Menu

Traffic

31-year-old motorcycle rider dead after crash with van in Markham

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted September 2, 2022 1:51 pm
Police on scene following a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and a van in Markham on Sept 1, 2022. View image in full screen
Police on scene following a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and a van in Markham on Sept 1, 2022. Global News

York Regional Police say a 31-year-old man who was riding his motorcycle on Thursday night has died following a crash with a van.

Police said it was around 7 p.m. when a call came in about a serious collision near 14th Avenue and Reesor Road in Markham.

When officers arrived, police said a white van had crashed with a black 2009 Yamaha Sports motorcycle.

The rider was transported to hospital where he later died, police said.

A 37-year-old driver in the van suffered minor injuries.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and are asking any witnesses to come forward.

