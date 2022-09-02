Menu

Sports

Canucks lock J.T. Miller down in 7-year deal worth $56M

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 2, 2022 6:59 pm
Click to play video: 'One-on-one with Canucks Head Coach Bruce Boudreau' One-on-one with Canucks Head Coach Bruce Boudreau
Vancouver Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau talks training camp, new additions to the team and the 2022-23 NHL season.

The Vancouver Canucks have locked up a major piece, signing forward J.T. Miller to a seven-year deal.

The club announced the US$56-million contract on social media Friday afternoon, ending speculation over the 29-year-old’s future.

Read more: Vancouver Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau gives insight on upcoming season

Miller was Vancouver’s leading scorer last season with 99 points (32 goals, 67 assists) in 80 games.

He was set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2022-23 season.

Read more: Vancouver Canucks sign Brock Boeser to 3-year contract worth $19.95M

The Canucks acquired Miller from the Tampa Bay Lightning at the 2019 NHL draft for goalie Marek Mazanec, a third-round pick in the 2019 draft and a conditional first-round pick in the 2020 draft.

Drafted 15th overall by the New York in 2011, the six-foot-one, 218-pound native of East Palestine, Ohio, has split 11 seasons between the Rangers, Lightning and Canucks, amassing 454 points (169 goals, 285 assists) across 637 regular-season games.

Click to play video: 'Sedins twins, Roberto Luongo to be inducted into Hockey Hall of Fame' Sedins twins, Roberto Luongo to be inducted into Hockey Hall of Fame
Sedins twins, Roberto Luongo to be inducted into Hockey Hall of Fame – Jun 27, 2022
© 2022 The Canadian Press
