Vancouver Canucks sign Brock Boeser to 3-year contract worth $19.95M

The Vancouver Canucks say they’ve signed forward Brock Boeser to a three-year contract extension.
The team announced the signing on Friday, saying the deal will pay Boeser $6.65 million per season.
“We’re very happy to have worked out a new deal for Brock,” Patrik Allvin said. “He is a very talented player and has been an effective goal scorer throughout his entire career.
“We look forward to seeing his game progress in the years to come.”
Boeser recorded 46 points (23 goals, 23 assists) in 71 games last season, and eclipsed the 20-goal mark for the fourth time in five seasons.
He also tied the team lead with six game-winning goals in 2021-22 and ranked second among Canucks skaters with 11 power-play goals, establishing new career-highs in both categories.
In 324 regular-season games over six seasons with Vancouver, the 6-foot-1 and 208-pound forward has tallied 256 points.
A native of Burnsville, Minn., Boeser was originally selected by Vancouver in the first round, 23rd overall, in the 2015 NHL draft.
