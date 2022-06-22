Vancouver Canucks release details of Young Stars tournament in Okanagan

Hockey fans in B.C. will get a glimpse of tomorrow’s stars in mid-September.
On Wednesday, the Vancouver Canucks released details of its Young Stars Classic tournament in Penticton.
The round-robin tournament, which was a yearly fixture from 2010 to 2018, will feature prospects from the Canucks, Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers and Winnipeg Jets.
This year’s event, which will be the ninth edition, will run Sept. 16 to 19 at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
Opening-day action will see Winnipeg play Calgary at 4 p.m., followed by Edmonton playing Vancouver at 7:30 p.m.
Day 2 will see Calgary vs. Edmonton at 7:30 p.m., with Day 3 featuring Vancouver playing Winnipeg at 2 p.m.
On the final day, Winnipeg will play Edmonton at 11 a.m., followed by Vancouver vs. Calgary at 2:30 p.m.
For more information on the tournament, visit the Vancouver Canucks’ website.
