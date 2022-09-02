Regina hairstylist makes her way to New York Fashion Week

Send this page to someone via email

A Regina woman is heading to New York City for one of the world’s biggest fashion events.

Rocelyn Hodson will be styling hair at various shows for New York Fashion Week and she says it’s a dream come true that’s happening faster than she expected.

“I’m a bit nervous but I’m very excited. The emotions are kind of … it’s just like very overwhelming, mostly nervous but a lot of excitement is happening as well,” she said.

Hodson has worked the Toronto, Vancouver and Saskatchewan fashion weeks and now she’s all set to showcase her talents in the Big Apple.

“I love the feeling of being in a high-energy environment and having team members with you, everybody just helping, there’s tons of people, hands on, one model — there’s just a lot of really high energy.”

She said she loves to make a difference in her client’s lives and also making art with hair. She talked about the hard work that goes into the before and after and the steps she takes to create that ultimate after look.

Hodson said that getting where she is wasn’t easy and there were some challenges along the way.

“I’ve been told … that being a hairstylist, you’re not going to do much in life but I’ve definitely proved a lot of wrong in that in that and I’m really excelling,” she said.

“You can do anything you want in life as long as you put your mind to it,” she added.

She said that it was like a domino effect as she started something and kept going after it and as long as she followed the opportunities, it kept working out in her favour.

Her journey began in high school when she started doing hair for her friends and family. Once she got into hair school she knew she found her passion.

Since then she’s been competing, working in salons and backstage for big events like the Juno Awards.

“There’s so many opportunities in the world for whatever industry that you’re in. As long as you dream big you can really do anything in life,” she said.

The pandemic also put a wrench in a lot of her plans. Getting through that was tough as she pivoted from travelling to being behind the chair and making her clients happy.

Stylist and service manager at Chatters styling a client's hair as she gets ready to leave for New York Fashion Week.

Now that’s in the past and she’s working on reaching new goals.

After the New York fashion show she is going to go to Toronto for some big events and is waiting to hear back form some competitions that she has entered.

“I just want my daughter and all the little girls and women out there to know that whatever you wanna do in life, as long as you work hard you can do it.”