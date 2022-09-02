Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

Winnipeg man’s package allegedly stolen from Purolator location

By Marney Blunt Global News
Posted September 2, 2022 9:00 pm
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg man says he getting ‘runaround’ from Rogers, Purolator after new phones stolen' Winnipeg man says he getting ‘runaround’ from Rogers, Purolator after new phones stolen
WATCH: Amit Bindra decided to switch his cellphone plan to Rogers and receive five new iPhones for his family but he didn't foresee the headache ahead. Bindra said when he went to collect his order from Purolator on Wednesday he was told Rogers needed to 'authorize' the pickup. He returned the following day to discover his phones were collected an hour prior by a man with a paper ID issued by the government of Ontario. Now, Bindra says he's getting the "runaround" from Purolator and Rogers loss prevention.

A Winnipeg man is voicing his frustrations after his package was allegedly stolen from a Purolator location.

Amit Bindra says he recently switched to a Rogers phone plan and ordered five new iPhones for his family. He received a call from Purolator saying they could be picked up at their location on Pembina Highway, since Bindra wasn’t home when the courier arrived.

Bindra says he went to the location the following day, when a staff member told him he had already picked up the package.

“She came up to me and was like, ‘You picked up the phones already’.  And I’m like, I am here, I didn’t pick up the phones,” Bindra told Global News. “And she looked at it and was like, ‘No, somebody picked it up at 1:46’ and I’m like, ‘I don’t know who did’.”

Read more: ‘Porch pirates’ from Peel Region arrested after multiple thefts in Oakville: police

Story continues below advertisement

Bindra says he didn’t give out the tracking number of the package, and none of his family members came to pick up the package.

He was eventually put in touch with Purolator’s loss prevention department.

Trending Stories

“He said, ‘I can see somebody getting the iPhones from our store’ because they pulled up the video footage and all that, and then it showed an hour later, I walk in to pick up the phones,” Bindra said.

“And I’m like, how did you give this person the phones without checking the valid ID?”

Bindra says a staff member told him someone picked up the parcel with an Ontario ID, which is even more puzzling to Bindra, who is a Winnipeg resident.

Bindra says he was initially told by Purolator to contact Rogers and file a police report.

Read more: Porch pirate wanted after ‘numerous’ thefts reported in Ajax and Pickering: police

“Why do I need to call Rogers? It’s a mistake at your end; you need to fix it,” he said.

“Something happened, a breach or something, between Purolator and Rogers, where somebody knew that these phones were there and went to pick them up.”

Story continues below advertisement

Bindra says after days of back and forth and hours spent on the phone, both Purolator and Rogers have confirmed they are investigating the incident.

“We are aware of the matter and currently working with authorities and affected parties on this incident,” a Purolator spokesperson said in an emailed statement to Global News late Friday afternoon.

“As we continue to innovate our shipper and recipient solutions, such as automated kiosks and parcel lockers, we anticipate these fraudulent activities will decrease over time.”

Bindra says he just wants to get his phones, and this headache to be over.

“It’s very frustrating,” he said. “And it’s no mistake of mine.”

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg crime tagPurolator tagpackage theft tagWinnipeg theft tagWinnipeg Fraud tagPurolator theft tagWinnipeg Purolator tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers