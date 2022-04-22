‘Porch pirates’ from Peel Region arrested after multiple thefts in Oakville: police

Send this page to someone via email

Two men from Peel Region are facing multiple charges tied to delivery package thefts from residential porches in Oakville, Ont.

Halton Regional Police (HRPS) say the alleged “porch pirates” face 19 charges each for pilfering items in the area of Dundas Street, Neyagawa Boulevard and Sixth Line in April.

Both were apprehended last Thursday but not before attempting to flee from officers.

“The suspect vehicle was located and officers attempted to arrest the occupants,” HRPS said in a release.

“Two police vehicles were struck when the driver attempted to flee in the vehicle.”

No one was hurt in the clash.

A 21-year-old from Mississauga is facing not only theft charges but offences related to dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and carrying a dangerous weapon – identified by detectives as a machete.

The 22-year-old from Brampton is facing the same theft charges but two extra counts for possession of forged documents.

The pair have since been released pending a court appearance.

HRPS have reunited some owners with the items taken, but is asking residents with missing packages from the areas in question to contact their Crime Unit at 905-825-4777 ext. 2277.