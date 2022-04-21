Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Porch pirate wanted after ‘numerous’ thefts reported in Ajax and Pickering: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted April 21, 2022 10:53 am
Police released this image of the suspect. View image in full screen
Police released this image of the suspect. Handout / Durham Regional Police

Durham Regional Police say they’re looking to identify a suspected porch pirate after “numerous” thefts were reported in Ajax and Pickering this month.

Police said a male suspect attended several homes and stole recently delivered packages.

Read more: Kingston police looking for alleged porch pirate

It’s believed the suspect is driving a Dodge van with an Ontario licence plate numbered CLER 114, police said.

Trending Stories

He was described as having brown hair, an average build and in two cases, he wore a baseball hat.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2521 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Tech Tuesday. Protecting your packages from ‘porch pirates’' Tech Tuesday. Protecting your packages from ‘porch pirates’
Tech Tuesday. Protecting your packages from ‘porch pirates’ – Nov 9, 2021
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagTheft tagdurham region tagPickering tagAjax tagDurham Regional Police tagPorch Pirates tagPorch Pirate tagStolen Packages tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers