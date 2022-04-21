Porch pirate wanted after ‘numerous’ thefts reported in Ajax and Pickering: police

Send this page to someone via email

Durham Regional Police say they’re looking to identify a suspected porch pirate after “numerous” thefts were reported in Ajax and Pickering this month.

Police said a male suspect attended several homes and stole recently delivered packages.

It’s believed the suspect is driving a Dodge van with an Ontario licence plate numbered CLER 114, police said.

He was described as having brown hair, an average build and in two cases, he wore a baseball hat.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2521 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

