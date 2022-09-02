Menu

Canada

Quebec hunting for armed suspect in Gaspé region, issue alert to shelter indoors

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 2, 2022 4:17 pm
Authorities have issued a Quebec Ready Alert warning those in the area to shelter indoors, lock their doors and stay away from windows.
Authorities have issued a Quebec Ready Alert warning those in the area to shelter indoors, lock their doors and stay away from windows. Sûreté du Québec

Quebec provincial police are investigating an allegedly armed and dangerous suspect in St-Elzear-de-Bonaventure, Que., on the Gaspé Peninsula.

Authorities have issued a Quebec Ready Alert warning those in the area to shelter indoors, lock their doors and stay away from windows.

Quebec provincial police say in a tweet a suspect was spotted near the corner of Central Road and Route de l’Est.

Police say anyone in the area should not approach the suspect. They say people should leave the area if it is safe to do so.

The community is about 865 kilometres northeast of Montreal.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
